After Uddhav's Boycott, Eknath Shinde Calls On All Parties To Join Parliament Opening

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena called on all political parties in the state to join the celebrations surrounding the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The call comes at a time when several opposition parties -- at least 19 so far -- have decided to boycott the celebrations of the new Parliament inauguration.“The Shiv Sena regrets and expresses deep disappointment over the partisan behaviour of opposition parties in boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on 28th May 2023. We urge all political parties of Maharashtra to keep their political differences aside and join this national celebration for the sake of national unity and as a tribute to Veer Savarkar,” a statement issued by the Shinde faction read.

The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray has already announced the boycott of the new parliament building inauguration in New Delhi. Moreover, Congress, DMK, AAP, Trinamool Congress, JD(U), NCP, SP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, JMM, VCK, RLD, RSP MDMK Muslim League, National Conference and Kerala Congress have already announced in a joint statement they will not partake in the inauguration function. However, parties belonging to the NDA fold and some other political factions have accepted the invitation to attend the ceremony - the parties include BJD, YSR Congress, Akali Dal and TDP.

Who will represent Maharashtra at the new parliament building inauguration ?

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in a statement informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will represent the people of Maharashtra at the function and also pay tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birthday on May 28, “It is a matter of pride that the New Parliament Building will be inaugurated on Veer Savarkarji’s birth anniversary. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde will represent the people of Maharashtra on 28th May 2023 in New Delhi for the inauguration of the New Parliament building. He will also pay tribute to Veer Savarkarji on his birth anniversary,” read the statement.

PM takes dig at opposition over boycott

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the opposition parties which have decided to not take part in the new parliament building inauguration. He spoke about the recent Indian community reception event in Sydney which saw the participation of over 20,000 people including the current PM, former PM and leaders from the opposition parties in Australia.

PM Modi said, "The former Prime Minister was also present in that function. There were MPs from the opposition and the ruling party. All of them took part in the community event," meanwhile in yet another development with regards to the inauguration a plea was filed in the SC challenging the decision of the PM doing the inauguration. The petitioner has filed this writ petition urging the top court to issue a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India.