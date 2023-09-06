After UP FIR, Hindu Activists Lodge Complaint Against Stalin Jr. Over His 'Sanatan' Remark

Pro-Hindu activists on Wednesday lodged complaints against the DMK Minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his remark on Sanatan Dharma. The complaint was filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The Hindu group's action came after Udhayanidhi sparked controversy by comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases like 'Malaria and Dengue' and advocated for its 'eradication'.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has deliberately insulted Sanatan Dharma to incite communal hatred and riots in the society. His statements have hurt the religious faith of many," the letter written in Kannada by Sri Ram Sena Karnataka read.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur against Stalin junior for allegedly outraging the religious feelings of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. Apart from Udhayanidhi, a case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has also been filed. The two were booked at the Civil Lines Police Station in Kanpur under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups).

Udhayanidhi remains defiant on remark against 'Sanatan'

Udhayanidhi Stalin remained defiant in his recent comment on the Sanatan Dharma which evoked sharp criticism from several political parties. Despite receiving condemnation regarding his statement on Sanatan Dharma, Stalin Jr. sparked another controversy and has now dragged President Droupadi Murmu into the matter.

On being asked if he can give any example of practices of caste discrimination that need to be eradicated, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin while responding to the media said, "President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, that is the best current example of caste discrimination."