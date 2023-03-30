After US, Germany Backs Rahul Gandhi On Disqualification From Parliament

Germany has reacted to the removal of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. The German government said “standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles” should apply in this case. It further informed that it has taken "note of the verdict of first instance” against Rahul Gandhi and the “suspension of his parliamentary mandate”, as a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said. Germany's response comes after the United States said that it had taken note of Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

"We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Rahul Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. The appeal will show whether the verdict stands and whether suspension has a basis. We expect standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to be applied," said a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

BJP's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli stated that even after disqualification Congress had 24 hours' time to appeal but they didn't and slammed the grand old party for seeking foreign intervention. He said, "'I think one should look at it with the perspective that somebody asked a question to the spokesperson of a government and they gave a general response out of curiosity without knowing the facts. The bigger question is not that what somebody speaks in a world of free speech".

He further said, "But the bigger question is the imitation of foreign interference in India's democracy by no less than Rahul Gandhi. The second question is equally pertinent that why they have not filed an appeal as everybody knows an appeal can be filed within 24 hours. And after Rahul Gandhi himself on foreign soil sought US and Europe intervention and now these countries are responding, it that Congress perhaps wanted some kind of foreign views on Indian democracy. This raises questions about the Congress party, its intention, its leader's intention and then seeking interference of foreign powers in India's democracy. Any self-respecting Indian who loves his/her motherland will certainly go to pains by Congress' approach".

While Congress MP Digvijaya Singh thanked the German Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker for "taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi".

Notably, Congress leader and now-former Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi was stripped of his position as an MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat after he was held guilty by a local court in Surat, Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.

At a public rally in Kolar, Karnataka, in the run-up to the general elections in 2019, he said, “How come all thieves have the Modi surname?”. In response, Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi from Surat West, had said in his 2019 complaint that Rahul insulted crores of people with his remark.

Watching Rahul Gandhi Case Closely: US

On Tuesday, the US said it is watching the developments in connection with the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It further added the strengthening of democratic values and freedom of expression remains to be the cornerstone of the relations between both countries.



Vedant Patel, US Principal Dy Spokesperson in his maiden press conference said, "Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."