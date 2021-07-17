After Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Govt Cancels Kanwar Yatra 2021 Due To COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government has finally decided to cancel this year's Kanwar Yatra in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The Supreme Court had asked the Yogi Adityanath government to reconsider its decision to hold a 'symbolic' Kanwar Yatra in the state and apprise it by July 19.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai said that it is of the prima face view that all kinds of sentiments are subservient to Article 21 of the Constitution. The top court's direction came after the UP government told the bench that it has decided to hold a 'symbolic" Kanwar Yatram allowing fewer people with appropriate Covid restrictions.

The Centre had advised the state governments against allowing the Kanwar Yatra in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. In its affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, the UP government said that permission should not be given for the movement of Kanwariyas for bringing 'Ganga Jal' from Haridwar.

The government, however, suggested that considering religious sentiments, states should develop a system to make 'Ganga Jal' available via tankers at designated locations.

Earlier, Uttarakhand cancelled the 2021 Kanwar Yatra which was scheduled to take place later this month. The decision was taken in view of the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Last year too, the holy pilgrimage was cancelled. The government however has opened doors for all the states to take 'Ganga Jal' (Holy Water) from Haridwar in water tankers.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is a yearly pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. Every year, during the holy month of 'Saavan', thousands of Adi Shakti devotees from across the country, undertake the pilgrimage. This journey is called 'Kawar Yatra'. These pilgrims visit Gaumukh, Gangotri and Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of river Ganga. Later, the water is offered to Lord Shiva in temples.