After Vande Bharat Success, PM Modi Conceptualises 'Vande Metro'; Know Details

After the success of Vande Bharat trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Ministry of Railways to come up with the idea of 'Vande Metro', akin to Vande Bharat trains, a concept to connect two nearby big stations.



Sharing PM Modi's idea with the media, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on February 5 that the Prime Minister also said that Indian Railways has given away Rs 59,000 crore worth of subsidies in the transportation of food grains, fertilisers and many other items last year, which is equivalent to 55% concession for every passenger.

Vaishnaw averred that the Prime Minister has set the target to develop a new world-class regional train by this year, to be called as Vande Metro. According to the minister, they are planning to come out with a prototype within the next 12 to 16 months and then roll it out and run it for at least one year.

Vande Metro will be based on 'Regional Trans' in Europe

These kinds of trains will be based on 'Regional Trans' in Europe. The trains will run with high frequency between two cities, which are close to less than 100 kilometres each.



Talking about the Vande Bharat trains, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in the last two and half years, they have run almost 12,00,000 kilometres and every seven to eight days a new train is being introduced.



As stated by the Railways Minister, the success of the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam can be easily figured out by the fact that it is running with almost 120% occupancy prompting the department to introduce more routes in Telangana.



Declining the reports of railways being privatised, Ashwini Vaishaw said that there is absolutely no question of privatisation and the central government is doing good for the ministry.



The Centre is planning to develop Hyderabad city as a hub for 6G and advanced railway technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT). Vaishnaw said that the budget has given more allocation to railways in Telangana and if the state government cooperates, there would be an increase in the funds.



The Railways Minister termed the Union Budget 2023-24 as one of the most important budgets that has ever been presented in the country, when the entire world is going through a very difficult and uncertain time.