After VP Naidu, Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badges From The Accounts Of Top RSS Leaders

Embroiled in controversy over its noncompliance with India's IT rules, Twitter in an arbitrary move removed 'blue verified badges' from the accounts of several RSS top leaders on Saturday. The social media giant has removed the blue tick from the accounts of RSS joint secretaries Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar, former general secretary Suresh Joshi alias "Bhaiyyaji", former joint general secretary Suresh Soni and the current Sampark Pramukh Aniruddha Deshpande.

Political analysts, BJP leaders condemn move

Speaking to RepublicTv, RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda condemned the 'arrogance' of Twitter saying, "Twitter has a rule that if you don't post for 6 months your blue tick can be removed. However, removing accounts of such big leaders is petty. Why couldn't Twitter have taken care to inform senior people or give caution note?"

"Twitter is behaving in a rough shot manner, like a King or Master of all. This is stupid on their part. It's arrogant and it is worrying. The government needs to have a firm opinion on what they want to do. It is insensitive to the land where they are making millions of dollars," he added.

Political analyst Shantanu Gupta lashed out at the social media giant for engaging in 'a lot of policing' in the name of being just an intermediary. "Twitter has not been consistent or transparent with its policies. It says it's just an intermediary but it's doing a lot of policing. They removed the account of Kangana all of a sudden. A lot of people like Umar Khalid, Shaila Rashid have their Twitter accounts verified while the JNU Vc does not. It is increasingly becoming political," he said.

Slamming the move, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said, "Being the largest social media platform, it is curbing voices. India needs to come up with its own social media platform. Indian nationalist forces, government, and people irrespective of their ideological inclinations need to stand with the people because Twitter is using its social media platform against Indians."

Twitter withdraws blue tick from Vice President's account

Earlier today, Twitter withdrew the blue verified badge from the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter account. While no clarification has been issued by Twitter over his sudden move, the Vice President's Office has confirmed that the action has taken place on Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle. It is being speculated that the blue tick was taken away due to Vice President Naidu's inactivity on his personal Twitter account. However, hours after it withdrew it, Twitter has restored the Vice President's blue tick after facing massive backlash over the move on its platform.

This move comes amid Twitter's non-compliance with India's new IT Rules. While other social media giants such as Google, Facebook, and Youtube have avered compliance with the new IT rules, Twitter has so far been defiant and in turn, has sought certain amendments in the rules. This has prompted serious concerns.