AFWAA Set Guinness World Record For Largest Display Of Knitted Woollen Caps

Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWAA) on Saturday set a Guinness World Record by displaying 41,541 knitted woollen caps here.

Nearly 3,000 women, all AFWAA members from all over the country, knitted more than 40,000 woollen caps over a period of nearly three months starting July 15 as part of the association's 'Knittathon' drive.

"The record is amazing and it is for the display of the highest number of knitted woolen caps. This is a first-of-its kind category," Rishi Nath, an adjudicator at the Guinness World Record said during the event at the IAF Auditorium here.

The Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) undertook a massive woollen cap knitting campaign by all Sanginis located across the country, with an aim to distribute them to the lesser privileged members of the society.



A total of 41541 caps were knitted by the Sanginis! pic.twitter.com/6ySUcfScfp — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 15, 2022

The colourful caps made of Vardhaman wool were put on display in the verdant lawns of the auditorium campus. The knitted caps were arranged to form '41,541'.

"These caps were hand-knitted by nearly 3,000 members of AFWAA as part of our special drive 'Knittathon' which started on July 15 and culminated on October 15. The caps will be distributed to extremely needy people ahead of the winter," AFWAA president Neeta Chaudhari said.

The event was held to mark the 52nd anniversary of AFWAA.

"A total of 41,541 caps have been knitted by our members from across the country. This will boost their confidence and this achievement is a step forward to make them 'atmanirbhar'," she said.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was the chief guest at the event.

In her address, she hailed the women for their achievement earned through "precision-based participation".

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the auditorium campus and congratulated AFWAA for the achievement.