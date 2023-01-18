'Against Balasaheb’s Ideals': Shinde Camp Reminds Raut As He Is Set To Join Rahul's Yatra

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp has lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut after he said he will join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra during its Jammu and Kashmir leg. Notably, Raut on Tuesday asserted that he will participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 20 and 21 during his three-day visit to J&K.

Reacting to Sanjay Raut's remark, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lashed out at him and accused him of working against the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Attacking Raut, Maharashtra Excise Minister and Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction leader Shambhuraj Desai said, "Balasaheb Thackeray had once said he would never go with the Congress. But today, they (members of the Uddhav faction) are working against his ideal and stand. Sanjay Raut is working against Balasaheb’s ideals. There’s no debate anymore on which is the real Shiv Sena," ANI reported.

'Will be joining the 'March of Love' with Rahul Gandhi': Sanjay Raut

On Tuesday, while interacting with the media personnel, Raut said that he will join the Congress yatra during its J&K leg, adding that he will also meet the Kashmiri pandits, who have been holding protests in the wake of recent terror attacks targeting the community.

Notably, on January 12, Raut took to his Twitter and made an official announcement about his participation in Rahul Gandhi-led yatra. "Will be joining the March of Love, Friendship & Unity with Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Shall walk for the Unity of Nation on 20th January from Jammu, - a place that Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had a special bonding with," the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena leader tweeted.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will be entering the Union Territory of J&K on Jan 19. The state unit of the Congress claimed that NC's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, CPI-M leader MY Tarigami, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Sanjay Raut will be joining Rahul Gandhi in the Yatra at different locations in J&K.

"On January 30, a big gathering is planned at ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’ Stadium we have invited 23 Party leaders and other leaders will join. We will hoist the National Flag in our office in Lal Chowk," J&K Congress Incharge of Bharat Jodo Yatra Rajni Patil said, ANI reported.

