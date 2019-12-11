MP Minister Backs Pre-wedding Shoots Bans, Says It's 'Against Culture'

Madhya Pradesh public relations minister PC Sharma on Tuesday, December 10, has backed the ban imposed by Jain and Gujarati Samaj organisations in Bhopal on pre-wedding shoots and dance choreography saying that it was undoubtedly against the culture.

"These things were certainly not a part of our culture. I believe that whatever people prohibits, it is from a social point of view. If people again follows the old trends and culture, their marriages would be more successful and joyful," he said while speaking to ANI.

In a controversial resolution, Jain and Gujarati Samaj organisations in Bhopal through a circular has forbidden its members from pre-wedding shoots and hiring male choreographers for the Sangeet ceremonies. They stated such practices were against their culture.

Claiming that these aspects of a wedding were against the culture of their community and created a problem within the society, the organisations have dictated these terms to the community members through a circular.

This move has come after one of the spiritual leaders raised objections against the pre-wedding shoot and dance training by the male choreographers, terming it ‘obscene’.

The decision has also invoked criticism from the people from the younger generation who have asked for the decision to be re-considered.

“Pre-wedding shoot is only to make memories. There is nothing obscene in it. When you have already fixed the meeting with a person then what is the problem. Putting a ban is not right,” said Sherry, a local while speaking to ANI.

(With input from ANI)