MP Minister Backs Pre-wedding Shoots Bans, Says It's 'Against Culture'

General News

Madhya Pradesh minister backs the decision of Jain-Gujarati community president that insisted on a ban on pre-wedding shoots and male choreographers in Bhopal

Pre-wedding shoots

Madhya Pradesh public relations minister PC Sharma on Tuesday, December 10, has backed the ban imposed by Jain and Gujarati Samaj organisations in Bhopal on pre-wedding shoots and dance choreography saying that it was undoubtedly against the culture.

"These things were certainly not a part of our culture. I believe that whatever people prohibits, it is from a social point of view. If people again follows the old trends and culture, their marriages would be more successful and joyful," he said while speaking to ANI.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Gujarati-Jain Organisation Moves To Ban Pre-wedding Shoots

In a controversial resolution, Jain and Gujarati Samaj organisations in Bhopal through a circular has forbidden its members from pre-wedding shoots and hiring male choreographers for the Sangeet ceremonies. They stated such practices were against their culture.

Claiming that these aspects of a wedding were against the culture of their community and created a problem within the society, the organisations have dictated these terms to the community members through a circular.

This move has come after one of the spiritual leaders raised objections against the pre-wedding shoot and dance training by the male choreographers, terming it ‘obscene’. 

READ |  Wedding Destinations In India To Have Fairy-tale Romantic Beach Wedding 

The decision has also invoked criticism from the people from the younger generation who have asked for the decision to be re-considered.

“Pre-wedding shoot is only to make memories. There is nothing obscene in it. When you have already fixed the meeting with a person then what is the problem. Putting a ban is not right,” said Sherry, a local while speaking to ANI.

READ | Couple In Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet Of Onions As Wedding Gift

(With input from ANI)

