Aganwadi Centres in Odisha to reopen on Mar 28

Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) Aganwadi Centres (AWCs) in Odisha will reopen on March 28 with COVID-19 cases significantly declining in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday.

However, the district administrations have been directed by the government to decide on reopening the Aganwadi Centres depending on the local situation, he said.

The centres will be open from 7.30 am to 9.30 am for 25 days a month and collectors were asked to ensure that COVID protocols are strictly adhered to, as per a letter sent to the districts by Arvind Agarwal, director, ICDS and SW.

However, for the children who are unable to attend the centres, ration under supplementary nutrition programme will be provided at their doorsteps, the letter said.

The centres were closed since April 19 last year due to the pandemic.

During this period, ration and eggs were given to pregnant and nursing women, and children up to 6 years at their doorsteps.

The Women and Child Development Department also issued a guideline, which said that the sitting arrangement for serving morning snacks and meals to pre-schoolers (3-6 age group) should be made in such a way that social distancing is ensured.

All other Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) such as immunisation, health checkups, referrals and Nutrition and Health Education (NHEd) are to continue, the guideline said.

Children must be motivated to wash their hands for 20 seconds, and doors and windows must be kept open for proper air circulation, it said.

Everyone should wear face masks and entry of outsiders must be restricted at these centres, it said.

All anganwadi workers should be fully vaccinated, it added. PTI AAM SOM SOM

