As an active initiative of 'Drug-Free Tripura', the district administration in Agartala took action against illegal liquor shops.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that the state government have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against any narcotics substances and appealed to everyone to come together for making Tripura, a state free from drugs.

He said that the state government is working on the plan of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement a zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

Recently in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, Tripura police busted a syndicate where 186 kilograms of drugs were seized and a person was also arrested.

A team from Sidhai police station along with the 29th Battalion of the Assam Rifles conducted a raid at the Hezamara village in the Mohanpur subdivision of the West Tripura district.

The held was identified as Amalesh Pal and the police recovered 186 kilograms of semi-dry ganja whose worth is estimated to be about Rs 9 lakhs. Under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police have lodged a case at the Sidhai Police Station.

In a state-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala city on November 10, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha explained the state's approach towards the drug menace. He emphasised the need for Dog Squad and their training, and also pushed for scanners for Check Point areas. He asked for strict actions against those who have collected huge money by being associated with the business of drugs. CM Saha advised cooperative work between the concerned departments to make Tripura drug-free a successful mission.

