Age-old Kanchoth Festival Celebrated In J&K's Bhaderwah

Braving heavy snowfall and extreme cold wave conditions, people of Bhaderwah celebrated the ancient Kanchoth festival, a symbol of ancient Nag culture.

Dressed in traditional fineries, local residents, including women who observed fast, thronged temples to offer prayers and hoped that the deity can help end the pandemic.

The age-old festival is celebrated by Hindus, mainly Nag followers, who believe that on this day of Gouri tritiya, Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati got married and the latter insisted on a throne made of snow as her wedding gift.

Thus, snow during the festival is considered a good omen.

One of the main functions was observed at hill top Jatanai village of Chinchora panchayat, 30 km from Bhaderwah, where women of all ages were clad in bridal costumes and came out in large numbers wading through snow to reach a nearby temple to celebrate the festival.

Besides Bhaderwah, which is also known as mini Kashmir, celebrations were reported from Kotli, Mathola, Ghata, Khakhal, Gupt Ganga, Chinnote, Kapra, Bhalra, Bheja, Chinchora and other temples of the area, officials said.

The festival was celebrated by married women to pray for the long life of their husbands, locals said.

During the three-day long festival, married women go in the neighbourhood to offer 'Thel' (respect) to one and all irrespective of religion, creed and caste, age and gender and get in return their blessing -- 'Suhagan Bho' (wish your husband a long life).

"The day is considered pious for a married woman and she prays to goddess Gauri for the long and healthy life of her husband. Bangles, bridal suits, bindis', sindur' and mehndi' are considered sanctimonious and offered to the goddess as well as worn by the fasting women," a local resident said.

Sapna Devi, a newly-married woman from Jatanai said, I am excited as this festival is my favourite. My mother-in-law taught me the traditions associated with this festival.

Sumita Devi from Jatani said on Kanchouth, mothers-in-law seek blessings from their daughters-in-law by touching their feet while husbands manage the kitchen during the three days of festivities.

"This is my 40th Kanchouth and I still feel excited. I hope the next generation celebrates this festival with equal fervour and preserve its beauty," said Rani Devi, a local resident.

(Image: DD NEWS JAMMU)