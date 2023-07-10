Agencies Bust Pakistan ISI Plan To Revive JKLF And Hurriyat Activists In Kashmir

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir police on July 9 conducted a search operation based on credible information regarding a meeting of former members of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and erstwhile separatists. The meeting, which took place in a hotel in Srinagar, has raised suspicions that the group was planning to revive the JKLF and the Hurriyat activists in Kashmir.

Acting swiftly on the received intelligence, the police detained 43 persons involved and subsequently brought them to the Kothibagh police station for further verification and questioning. An extensive inquiry has been initiated to determine the purpose and extent of their plans to revive the separatist groups.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals in question were former members of the (JKLF) and had affiliations with the separatist movement in the past. Police officials believe that their gathering in the hotel was not merely coincidental, indicating a potential attempt to resurrect the (JKLF) and the Hurriyat, two prominent separatist organisations that have remained dormant for several years.

Law enforcement agencies step up efforts to gather concrete evidence

Law enforcement agencies have stepped up efforts to gather concrete evidence and ascertain the full extent of their intentions. The police have expressed concerns over the possible ramifications of the revival of such organisations, which have been involved in instances of violence and unrest in the region.

Authorities have underlined the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, urging residents to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Security measures have been heightened across the region to prevent any potential disturbances or untoward incidents.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its residents. It has pledged to take appropriate action in accordance with the law to prevent any attempts to disrupt the peace and progress achieved in the region.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the police official said, "Further updates on the investigation will be provided soon. The police are working diligently to uncover the entire network and motives behind the suspected revival of the (JKLF) and the Hurriyat, with the aim of preempting any potential threats to peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir."