Agitated sarpanches, panches withdraw resignation in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) Over 50 sarpanches and panches of two blocks in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday withdrew their resignation after a meeting with senior officials, two days after they resigned en masse as a mark of protest over various issues including lack of promised empowerment.

The sarpanches and panches of block Banihal and Ramsoo have withdrawn their resignation after meeting with Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD), Ramban, Zameer Rishu and District Panchyat Officer (DPO) Ashok Katoch, an official spokesman said here in the evening.

He said Block Development Chairperson (BDC) Banihal, Rashida Begum and BDC Chairperson, Ramsoo, Shafiq Ahmed were also present in the meeting, which discussed issues and problems faced by the elected representatives at different levels.

“They cleared doubts of sarpanches and panches, besides asking them to actively participate in the development process to ensure completion of all development works before the start of winter season,” the spokesman said.

He said the ACD assured them to address their issues on priority and execution of development works within stipulated time in their respective areas.

He also assured them to facilitate inter-departmental coordination to accelerate the pace of progress on developmental projects sanctioned under Area Development Fund of District Development Council, BDC and Panchayat of District Development Plan, the spokesman said.

Earlier, he said sarpanches and panches raised their issues including lack of coordination between departments and PRIs which hamper the development process initiated by the administration especially in rural areas.

They sought intervention of the district administration in maintaining inter departmental coordination, he said.

The ACD urged the PRIs to ensure participation of cardholders in the tendering process to achieve tangible results by executing all 2,200 works which have been approved under the Area Development Fund of DDC, BDC and PRIs.

The ACD also assured to accord them due protocol as prescribed in Panchyati Raj Act, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AQS AQS

