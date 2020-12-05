Agitating Farmers' Install DJ System On Tractor, Say 'music Motivates Us'

As the farmers' agitation against the agricultural laws on the Singhu border continues, a tractor having a DJ (music system) was spotted at the protest location. The DJ tractor not only entertained the protesting farmers' but also encouraged them to continue their protest. One of the protesting farmers, Parminder Singh, from Nawanshahr told ANI that they have been protesting at Singhu border for many days and this tractor installed with the music system keeps them entertained.

The farmer told ANI, "For the past few days, we have been here and there is no source of entertainment for us so we have this tractor installed with a music system and whenever we listen to it, our minds get refreshed."

Protesting farmers listen to music at Singhu border

Amid the farmers' protest against the newly passed farm bills, the farmers at Singhu border were seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi motivational songs and 'Gurbani'. While speaking about the DJ tractor which has now become the star attraction in the protesting area, Parminder Singh said that the farmers will not leave the place until the Centre fulfils their demands. He also added that with this peaceful protest, the farmers will be able to convince PM Modi as well.

Another farmer Rajesh Pal said, "This music acts as a motivation for farmers. It fills everyone with energy and enthusiasm. We have come to tell the Modi government to take back those three laws. We are raising our concerns peacefully and we are not terrorists. The government should not provoke us."

Stating that they have their Punjabi singer Baby Maan, another farmer Shivender from Nawanshahr said that Baby Maan's songs have a message which describes winning on Delhi and after hearing him, all the farmers get motivated to proceed towards Delhi. 'We feel a sense of calm and it boosts our morale as well,' he added.

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at Singhu border for the 9th consecutive day, the key routes at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained blocked. Earlier during the day, the farmers' union said on December 5, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. While addressing a press conference at Singhu border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, HS Lakhowal, 'We told the government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On December 5, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.'

Earlier on Wednesday, the protesting farmers in an attempt to get their demands fulfilled by the centre had threatened to block other roads of Delhi in the future if the new agriculture laws were not scrapped soon.

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(With ANI inputs)

Farmers Add Music To Long Days Of Protest, Install DJ System On Tractor