Agitating Farmers' Unions Burn Farm Laws Copies On Lohri At Delhi Borders

Amid the deadlock between the agitating farmers' unions and the Centre over the three farm laws, the protesting farmers at Tikri and Singhu border burnt the copies of the agrarian laws on the occasion of the festival of Lohri.

Lohri, which is a winter festival of Punjab, is celebrated with the lighting of a bonfire. The farmers burnt the copies in the bonfire during the Lohri festival as a mark of determination to fight till the laws are not repealed completely.

The protests against the farm laws continue unabated despite the Supreme Court ordering a stay on the implementation of the laws and forming a committee to deliberate on the farm laws. The agitating farmers' groups have however refused to have a dialogue with the parliamentary committee alleging inclination of the committee members in favour of the laws.

Protesting farmers at Ghazipur border burned the copies of the three farm laws on the occasion of Lohri pic.twitter.com/u0TfznBnUS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

The members of the committee include BS Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ashok Gulati - an Agricultural Scientist, Pramod K Joshi from the International Food Policy Research Institute and Anil Ghanwant of Shetkari Sangathan.

Farmers vs Farmers on Agriculture Laws

Meanwhile, a day after the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of the farm laws, a group of farmers unions who are in favour of the laws moved the apex court on Wednesday. The group of unions is headed by Indian Kisan Union (IKU) whose president Ram Kumar Walia has asserted that the farmers who are in support of the three farm laws will request the top court to listen to them as well since "lakhs of farmers are in support of the Centre's laws and believe that it will bring reforms in Indian agriculture."

The top court said that representatives of all the farmers' bodies, whether they are holding a protest or not and whether they support or oppose the laws, shall participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their views.

The situation has come to this after the nine-round of deliberations failed to convince the farmers who remain adamant in their demands of a complete repeal of the laws. The Centre has urged the agitating farmers to hold clause wise discussion on the laws in order to bring amendments to accommodate the farmers' demands while categorically stating that the farm laws will not be repealed.

