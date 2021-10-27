Agni-5 Is A Formidable Missile That Directly Troubles China: Maj Gaurav Arya Explains

In a remarkable development that sends a strong message to China and Pakistan, India successfully tested the Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile 'Agni-5' from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island on Wednesday. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometers with a very high degree of accuracy.

"The reason this is a formidable strategic missile is because it directly troubles China," said Major Gaurav Arya, reacting to the development. "This missle has nothing to do with Pakistan, it does not even consider Pakistan as a possible landing target. This is an aim at China, which is very important," he noted.

Why is the Agni-5 missile a game-changer for India and a threat to China?

By inducing the Agni-5 missile, India will become capable of engaging at the eastern sea board, which holds 90 to 95% of China's population, explained Major Arya. He said the reason that the Agni-5 missile program was fast-tracked, is because of the problems that could arise at the Line of Actual Control, where the Indian Army is engaged in a stand-off with China's PLA.

"We recently heard that the Defence Ministry test-fired Agni-5 and within a month it is being test-fired again. This means that its induction is close. When India inducts the Agni-5, it will send a strong message to the People's Republic of China that please do not push us. We can hit you whenever we want, wherever we want inside Mainland China," he said.

Why Agni-V is the ideal platform to deal with China

1. India has tried to reason with China, but it does not understand the language of politeness and diplomatic behavior. It understands the language of strength, says Major Arya.

2. Moreover, the actual range of Agni-V cannot be just 5,000 kilometers. Major Arya believes that the actual range is top-secret and it is definitely above 8,000 km. India will not make a missile with that 5,000 km range, because that would not be enough, he said.

3. India has the finest scientists in the world but the world will only believe this when we put it in motion. "Our diplomatic language has to be more stern, more filed and in your face, then the world will respect you. What about actually exporting the Agni series to the rest of the world? What about talking to Taiwan? That will spook China," said Major Arya.