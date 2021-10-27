Agni-5 Key Features: Here's What The Latest Addition To India's Arsenal Can Do

India on Wednesday successfully carried out the launch of the Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5. The test-fire was held approximately 19:50 hrs at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The launch test was carried out in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’, the Defence Ministry underlined.

Nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile is an extremely significant addition to the defence arsenal of India since it can be equipped with 'MIRV' (Multiple independently targetable Reentry Vehicle). This means that the missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads. The indigenous MIRV technology was tested successfully for the first time in the Agni-P missile with the weapon delivering two manoeuvrable warheads at two separate locations. This MIRV capability of Agni-V will give India much-needed deterrence. Here are some key highlights and features of the new Agni-5 Missle.

Key Highlights & features of Agni-5

Agni-5 has been developed by the indigenous defence mammoth, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Agni-5 Range : It is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

: It is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy. Agni-5 speed : It can reach an exceptional Mach 24 speed which is 29,401 km/h, 18,269 mph or 8.1670 km/s.

: It can reach an exceptional Mach 24 speed which is 29,401 km/h, 18,269 mph or 8.1670 km/s. It uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine

It is road-mobile and can be transported by a truck and launched via a canister.

It can be equipped with the MIRV capable of carrying multiple warheads.

More about the Agni-5 missile Test mission

The Agni-V Test mission was closely planned on the successful trial of the Agni Prime missile- the first of the new class of Agni series of missiles, developed by the DRDO. The three-stage solid-fuelled weapon with advanced guidance and new generation propulsion was fired with multiple independently targetable reentry warheads on June 28. The new Generation Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Agni Prime (Agni P) was flight-tested earlier in June.

Why China is rattled

After India had announced to test its nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile, China was rattled with the country's increasing acquisitions on the military front. The country had opposed the move citing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution issued after the 1998 nuclear tests.

"Maintaining peace, security, and stability in South Asia meets the common interests of all. where China hopes that all parties would make constructive efforts. As for whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, the UNSCR 1172 already has clear stipulations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said in response to a question on the development.

It is interesting to note that the Communist country's concerns have sky-rocketed over the simple fact that the 5,000 km range of Agni-5 gives India the deterrent capability to strike back at Chinese cities.