Agni-5 Launch: Indian Defence Experts Laud Nation's Massive Missile Firepower

Marking a historic development, India on October 27 successfully tested the long-range Agni-V missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile will prove to be a game-changer for India as it is capable of destroying its target even 5,000 kilometres away. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, defence experts Colonel Rohit Dev (Retd.), Maj Gen Rajan Kochhar (Retd.) and Maj Gen AK Siwach (Retd.) spoke about the capabilities and advantages of the new powerhouse.

Agni-5 will provide strategic deterrence: Colonel Rohit Dev

Elaborating the new scenario created after India’s milestone, Colonel Rohit Dev said that an upgradation from Agni-4 to Agni-5 and that too with such advantage in distance will provide excellent strategic deterrence. Colonel Dev also factored in the timing of India’s achievement as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has started witnessing snowfall and reports have also emerged about China deploying weaponry in heavy amounts alongside the borders.

“As a deterrent, it's a huge winning factor today in this part of the subcontinent. It's a huge possibility today, with the emergence of QUAD members... that we have this capability which can be deployed in friendly areas as well for launch systems”.

He further affirmed that if India is able to fire the Agni-5 deployed from the areas of allies especially the QUAD members, its potency, range and damage capabilities will be enhanced and will be much more devastating for adversaries.

China should understand India’s capabilities: Maj Gen Rajan Kochhar (Retd.)

Reacting to India’s accomplishment with Agni-5, Maj Gen Rajan Kochhar said-

“It is high time that the PLA and the Chinese understand what India is capable of doing”. He added that India should not be taken for granted as “we now have the capability to strike them whenever we desire to do so”.

We have to have a deterrence capability: Maj Gen AK Siwach (Retd.)

Maj Gen AK Siwach was also convinced with the idea that India should definitely have a deterrence capability stating that nuclear weapons are used less for war and more for intimidation. Reminding that the Chinese military already has missiles with 5,000 km and more of striking capability, he said-

“We have proved beyond doubt that we are also capable of having a missile with such a long range and we can strike 75% of China and complete Pakistan”.

Image: PTI