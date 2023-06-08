DRDO Conducts Successful Night Launch Of 'Agni Prime' Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday (June 7) successfully flight-tested the New Generation Ballistic Missile ‘Agni Prime’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. All objectives and parameters were successfully demonstrated during the flight test, an official statement read.

After three triumphant developmental trials of the missile, this was the first pre-induction night launch of the system for validating its reliability and accuracy. To capture flight data covering the entire trajectory, range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations. Furthermore, two down-range ships were also deployed at the terminal point to capture the flight data.

Earlier, DRDO successfully flight-tested the 'Agni Prime' on June 28, 2021, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore. Although, the significance of the flight test was to check the 'Agni Prime' ballistic missile's accuracy and reliability in a broad-daylight.

‘Agni Prime’ set for induction into Armed Forces

The successful flight-testing of the New Generation Ballistic Missile ‘Agni Prime,' which was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command, has paved the way for its induction into the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of DRDO and the Armed Forces in achieving a significant milestone that will strengthen and empower the Indian defence sector in carrying out critical operations.

The DRDO Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Defence R&D, Dr Samir V Kamat, also appreciated the consistent hard work of the teams in DRDO laboratories and users involved in the test Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts put in by the teams of DRDO laboratories and the users involved in the flight-testing of the missile.

Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km.