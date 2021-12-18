Last Updated:

Agni Prime Missile: Know All About The Ballistic Rocket DRDO Launched Off Odisha's Coast

A new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni-P missile (Agni Prime) is an advanced variant of the Agni class developed under the IGMDP.

As India successfully carried out the launch of the Agni Prime missile (Agni-P) at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in Balasore, it marks a significant addition to the Defence arsenal of India. The new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni Prime or Agni P has a lot of new features added to it during the test and the test has met all the mission objectives with a high level of accuracy, informed a government official. 

Furthermore, various telemetry and radar stations were also positioned along the eastern coast which tracked and monitored the missile throughout its journey which has a range capability between 1000 and 2000 km. 

Notably, the nuclear-capable missile was earlier test-fired for the first time by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on June 28, 2021, at the Odisha coast and it was also successful. 

Know all about nuclear-capable ballistic Agni-P missile

A new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni P (Agni Prime) is an advanced variant of the Agni class developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). It is a canisterised missile that has a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km which helps in reducing the time taken for the launch of the missile and further improving its storage and mobility.  

Furthermore, the missile has several advanced technologies including composites, innovative guidance, propulsion systems, control mechanisms, and state-of-the-art navigation systems which would help in strengthening India's credible deterrence capabilities. Along with that, it also has improvised parameters of manufacturing and accuracy. 

The missile comes with such technologies which can be found in high range Agni IV and Agni V missiles and can be used to target any warships in the Indo-Pacific region. 

Notably, the Agni class of missiles is the mainstay of India's nuclear launch capability including a various range of missiles such as short-range ballistic missiles, fighter aircraft, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.  Out of these, the longest of the Agni series Agni V is an intercontinental ballistic missile that has a range of over 5,000 km. 

