Agnipath: After MHA, Defence Min Rajnath Singh Approves 10% Reservation For Agniveers

In a massive development pertaining to the Agnipath scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria. The decision was announced on the Defence Minister's official Twitter handle in the wake of the widespread protests against the Centre's newly announced military recruitment scheme.

According to Defence Ministry, a 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to the existing reservations for ex-servicemen. Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions. Additionally, Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made.

MHA to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPF, Assam Rifles

This is the third big announcement by the Centre in the wake of the pan-India protests against the Agnipath scheme. Earlier today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

The MHA also informed that an additional three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be provided to potential Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. The upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) – inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will stand at 26 years. Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years.

Yesterday, the Centre had announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme. Taking cognizance of the fact that it had not undertaken recruitment in forces in the last two years, the Union government increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the Class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues will also be opened for them in other sectors.