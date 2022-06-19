Agnipath: Eastern Rly Official Calls Train Torching 'unfortunate'; Assures Speedy Normalcy

Likening torching trains to burning homes, Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said that the violence against the Agnipath scheme is unfortunate, and that the youth are being misled. ''What will they achieve by burning their own homes?'' he questioned. Arora also informed that currently, there are no passengers stuck in the region of the Eastern Railways.

Speaking to ANI, Arora said, "Violent agitation on Agnipath Scheme is unfortunate. The youths are being misled. They need to understand that the railway property is a national property and we all own this. What will you get in return for burning your own home," he asked.

Arora also urged the youth to submit their grievances before the government and not resort to violence. "I urge youth that there is a process if they want to keep their points in front of the government. But violence is not the right way," Arora said.

Train services to resume soon

When asked what arrangements have been made for passengers who got stuck because of the cancelled trains, Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said, "The directions were given to take care of stranded passengers, currently, there are no stranded passengers on Eastern Railways. If anyone is there, the instruction has been given to take care of them."

He added that the trains will remain cancelled for a few days as the rakes are burnt and the rail traffic was disrupted. It will take some days for the traffic to be normalised, "We are working on it, the service will be normalised very soon," he added.

The East Central Railway earlier on June 19 stated that eight trains have been cancelled and the timings of six trains have been changed due to the ongoing stir by the students against the Agnipath scheme.

Eastern Railway cancels 29 trains

The Eastern Railway on June 19 either cancelled or rescheduled trains connecting Kolkata and other parts of the state with the northern parts of the country including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. A total of 29 trains were cancelled, the Eastern Region official said.

The protest against the Centre's scheme took place in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam on Friday, June 17.

Image: PTI, ANI