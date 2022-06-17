Agnipath: Ex-servicemen Laud Scheme Amid Protests; 'Will Provide Employment In Northeast'

Amid the ongoing protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces, two ex-servicemen from the Northeast states have lauded the government's initiative and mentioned that this will help in the development of youngsters. An ex-soldier who belonged to Mizoram, Ex Naik K Thangvela lauded the endeavour as he expected the Agnipath to create vacancies, which will help the state's youth get employment and also serve the nation.

Another ex-soldier from Mizoram, Honarary Capt Lalkhawmliana added that the youngsters who wish do not wish to continue will be given a choice to come back and continue with a normal lifestyle by starting a business or pursuing further education. "Israelis and Chinese are also using similar schemes. It is a very good scheme," he said.

Army veterans laud Agnipath scheme

Lalkhawmliana has lauded the Agnipath recruitment scheme saying that the youngster who will be inducted at an age of 17.5 years will return after 4 years of service, and will have his full life to do what he wants. He added that the person, additionally, will also have a valuable experience from the army. The army veteran added that the youngster can also opt to study further, take up some job or open his own business.

The ex-serviceman also said that the returnee will learn important lessons like discipline and unity forever, which will help him to live a good normal life. He further claimed that the recruitment scheme is beneficial for the army as well as the soldiers as the army will only retain the best of the best soldiers after four years, whereas the people who will return can continue with their normal life.

It is important to mention here that there have been widespread violent protests across several states by youngsters demanding that the new scheme should be rolled back. The aspirants have expressed concerns over being unemployed after 4 years of service. Several state governments and ministers have announced that Agniveers returning after 4 years will be given preference in the state forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the worries of people, who missed out on the opportunity to become a soldier, due to the pandemic. Many aspirants had lost their 2 valuable years due to the pandemic, and hence could not be induced in the Armed Forces. Coming up with a solution to this, Union Minister Singh brought a one-time age waiver, which raised the upper age limit from 21 to 23 years.

Agnipath scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. 'Agniveers' will be employed for four years and rigorous military training will be provided to them. The age eligibility of the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years for this year). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which could go up to Rs 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, up to 25% would be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which will be exempt from Income Tax.