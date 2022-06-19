Agnipath: IAF Releases Details Of Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria, & Benefits

In a major development, the Indian Air Force on Sunday released details pertaining to the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme. Clearing all misinformation surrounding the scheme, the IAF shared a detailed brief, mentioning Agnipath as the “new HR Management scheme for Armed Forces” and detailed the eligibility criteria ranging from age limit, educational qualification, physical standards and more.

“Candidates inducted through this scheme will be called Agniveers. These Agniveers once enrolled into the Indian Air Force, will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any other existing rank. As part of the enrolment process, each 'Agniveer' will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the Agnipath Scheme. Based on organizational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF, Agniveers who have exited will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the IAF in the regular cadre,” the IAF said in a release.

IAF details eligibility for Agniveers

According to the Indian Air Force brief, the eligibility for Agniveers ranges to “all India and all classes”. Detailing further, the IAF informed that the eligible age to apply under the scheme will be in a range from 17.5 years to 21 years. Meanwhile, the educational qualification and physical standards would be further informed by the Indian Air Force.

The IAF release also noted that the Agniveers enrolled under the scheme are “liable to be assigned any duty in organizational interest, at the discretion of the IAF.” Speaking of uniform, honours and other aspects pertaining to the programme, the IAF added, “To encourage and recognize dynamism of youth, a distinctive insignia will be worn by Agniveers on their uniform during their engagement period. Agniveers will be entitled to honours and awards, as per extant guidelines governing the subject for the IAF.”

“On being enrolled, individuals will be imparted military training based on organizational requirements. IAF will endeavour to maintain a centralized high-quality online database of ‘Agniveers’ and will follow a transparent common assessment methodology. An objective assessment system to ensure fair and impartial assessment will be introduced. Skills attained by Agniveers will be systematically recorded,” the IAF further said in its release.

Furthermore, Agniveers enrolled will be eligible to receive the ‘Seva Nidhi’ package on completion of the engagement period of four years. The income tax exempted package will comprise the Agniveers’ contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund and matching contribution from the government and interest on the accumulated amount.

The IAF also announced that the individuals enlisted under this scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed annual increment. Apart from this, “Risk and Hardship, Dress and Travel allowances will be paid” by the IAF. Meanwhile, a non-lapsable dedicated ‘Agniveer Corpus Fund’ will also be created, which will be maintained under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) / DMA. Each Agniveer is to contribute

IAF chief lauds Agnipath scheme

This comes only a day after Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday lauded the Agnipath Scheme amid the violent demonstrations triggered by misinformed protestors across the country over the new military recruitment programme. Highlighting the changing domains of warfare, the IAF chief stated that the armed forces need more tech-savvy people in the services. He further informed that even if Agniveers leave their services they will have a wide range of options in the future. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari urged the youth to not indulge in violence and instead make an effort to understand the programme.