Agnipath: Indian Navy To Recruit Women Sailors Under Scheme; Training To Begin In Odisha

As part of the Centre's new military recruitment model 'Agnipath', the Indian Navy will specially focus on gender neutrality and would be recruiting women sailors. On completion of the training program, the women recruits would be posted aboard warships. While women have been part of all the three Defence sectors - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, it would be the first time that women would be recruited in the Personnel Below Officers’ Rank (PBOR).

Earlier, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh had spoken to the press about the admission of women under the Agnipath scheme. In his address, Vice Admiral Singh said that no percentage was finalised for women's induction into the Armed Forces under the new military recruitment scheme. However, he had acknowledged that there is a provision in the scheme that allows women to be recruited if there is a need.

Indian Navy to recruit Women Sailors under new Agnipath Scheme

In a Tri-Services press conference that was held in Delhi on June 19, Indian Navy Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi spoke about the recruitment of women and the Navy’s plans to recruit women. However, the exact number of women recruits is still being discussed, he stated.

"Indian Navy has 30 women officers at present sailing on different Indian Navy ships. We have decided that under the Agnipath scheme, we will recruit women also. They will be deployed on warships also," Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi added.

Furthermore, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi informed that arrangements were being made to accommodate female sailors at INS Chilika in Odisha where the basic training camp of INS is located. In a statement, he also said that both male and female Agniveers will be reaching the training establishment on November 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal SK Jha had said that the enrollment process for the first batch of Agniveers will begin on June 24 whereas an online examination would be conducted on July 24. The training of the first batch of Agniveers is scheduled to start in November this year.

Hailing the Agnipath scheme earlier, the top navy official Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh called it a very attractive opportunity for the youth of the nation. Mentioning the Kargil committee report, he had said that the induction of youth will boost the profile of the Armed Forces.

