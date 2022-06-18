Agnipath: MHA To Reserve 10% Vacancies For Recruitment In CAPF, Assam Rifles For Agniveers

As protests rage across various cities in India owing to misinformation regarding the Agnipath scheme, The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. While making the announcement, the MHA also informed that an additional three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit will also be provided to potential Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

According to the latest announcement by the Ministry, the upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) – inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will stand at 26 years. Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers,” the Home Minister’s office announced on Saturday in a tweet. It further announced an age relaxation of 5 years for the first batch of the Agnipath recruitment scheme applicants. “The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPF & Assam Rifles,” MHA added. According to the announcement, the age limit for the first batch will now stand at 28 years.

“Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit,” the Home Minister's Office added in a tweet. This comes ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled meeting with the tri-services chiefs on Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m. This comes at a time when widespread aggressive protests were witnessed across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme.

Centre announces one-time waiver in age limit for Agnipath scheme

The fresh announcement increasing the age limit of the first batch comes only a day after the Centre announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme. Taking cognizance of the fact that it had not undertaken recruitment in forces during the last two years, the BJP-led government increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years, while the lower age limit is remained at 17.5 years. This was welcomed by officials including Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande.

'Protesters misinformed,' says Indian Army Chief

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande lauded the Agnipath scheme and stated that the Armed Forces were eager for its rollout. General Pande added that the youth, who are agitating against the scheme were misinformed. “The youth don't have the complete information yet. They haven't fully understood the contents and implications of the scheme. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed,” the Army chief told ANI.

“Our units and formations are ready to embrace this change. They are prepared and extremely keen on the Agnipath scheme. Our effort will be to spread awareness about it to the last soldier at the earliest,” the Army chief added.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme for youth to serve in the three services. Young people aged between 17.5 and 21 years will serve in the force for a period of four years, following which 25% of the Agniveers will be retained for regular service. The Apnipath scheme has been launched by the government to bring a change in the enrollment of soldiers.

Chief Ministers of several states, including Assam and Haryana, have said that Agniveers will avail preference when it comes to recruitment for state government jobs or police recruitment. Home Minister Amit Shah has also announced that Agniveers will get preference for employment in central paramilitary forces.

