Agnipath: NSA Ajit Doval Assures 'Regiment System Won't End, No Tinkering With concept'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday spoke to media in the backdrop of the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme and other internal security issues of the country. NSA cleared the air about ending Regimental pride of the Indian Army and assured that no one is going to tinker with the concept of regiments. He assured that the that Agniveers will not constitute the whole army and every youth who has got the desire and motivation will get an opportunity to defend his country.

NSA Doval stated that every new troop who joins the forces is a fresh candidate, irrespective of entering through the regular process, Agniveer or whether he joined 15 years ago. Each and every jawan will undergo intensive training and acquire experience by serving over a period of time that is-- 1 month, 6 months, and then for one year.

'Nobody is tinkering with concept of Regiments': NSA Ajit Doval

"As far as regiments are concerned, two things have to be understood – this is the concept of regiments, and no one is tinkering with it. Sometimes people get confused about the units of the Infantry of Regiments. Now there are very few cast-based regiments left only 2 or 3 which are only limited to a specific area. This is a colonial legacy, the British wanted that nothing should be Pan India and they also wanted to create division. They did not want anyone to go from a National Perspective because it would have endangered their Colonial Empire," said Ajit Doval.

NSA Doval further said, "this Indian Army first came out as the Indian National Army in the form of Azad Hindu. They were an army of 60,000 jawans there were no regiments. There were Rani Jhansi, the Mahatma Gandhi regiments and they sacrificed a lot. Out of 60,000 soldiers, 40,000 were killed. In the entire world, no one has ever witnessed such Attrition and casualties that the Indian National Army did during the battles of Imphal and Kohima. Who were they fighting for, they did not have any regimental pride, they were fighting for India. They were the soldiers of India as they called themselves the soldiers of the Indian National Army. This will continue and they will have the nomenclature".

"I don't know how this concept has come that anybody is tinkering with the regimental pride and ethos. Every battalion has its own tradition, history, valour and it will be maintained and only growth will keep happening. The thing that has happened is, that we said there will be an All India Complexion of the Indian Army, and people assumed that the regimental system has ended but it has not. Whether it is infantry, artillery, armor, or signals, everything will remain as it is".

NSA Ajit Doval asserted that the government only wants that every youth of this country who has got the desire and motivation and feels a sense of commitment to defend the country gets an opportunity. His youth, energy, and talent are used to make this country strong and defendable.

Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the Class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues will also be opened for them in other sectors.

(Image: ANI/PTI)