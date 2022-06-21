NSA Ajit Doval Sends Message To Agnipath Aspirants; 'Be Positive, Trust The Leadership'

Amid protests against the Agnipath Armed Forces recruitment scheme all over the country, Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), on June 21, urged the youth of the nation to remain positive and continue to have faith in the nation, the leadership and also in themselves.

In an interview with ANI, NSA Ajit Doval said, "The message should be very clear, those who aspire to join the Armed Forces do not want to join for the money, they want to join for the love for their nation and the passion to serve the nation. They want to channel the power of their youth in ways to help the country, and so if you do not have that sentiment, then you're not meant for this career."

He continued to add, "Your training, and your fitness levels are important but what's more important is your mindset."



"To those who wish become Agniveers, my message is , to be positive, have faith in the nation, have faith in your leadership, have faith in the society and have faith in yourself as that is the most important," he stated.

"If you have faith in yourself, then considering your physical fitness, your mental fitness, your training and your age you can conquer the world," he concluded.

Agnipath protests

Speaking on the ongoing protests over the scheme, NSA Doval said, "I don’t think that these people are those who are excited to serve in the armed forces. They are people who want conflict in society. They burn trains and throw stones."

Violent protests and incidents of vandalism and arson were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, with the agitators raising concerns regarding job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Agnipath scheme set trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked roads.

With crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations and burning used tyres on tracks, the protests, fuelled by misinformation, caused anarchy in several parts of the country.

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday, June 14, announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17.5 and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, for a four-year tenure. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers, who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service, will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the corpus funds they receive, complete their education or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.