Agnipath Protests: 200 Suspects In Custody In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur; Security Heightened

In light of the anti-Agnipath protests around the country, security has been ramped up at Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Railway station, with the deployment of a large number of police officers. Around 200 individuals have been brought into preventive custody as a precaution, according to the police.

Guntur Superintendent of Police Arif Hafiz said, “Heavy police have been deployed at the Guntur Railway station. In the wake of the Agnipath Scheme, some youths are protesting in Secunderabad, Bihar and other places across the country. To avoid any such incident at the ARO, we have taken precautionary measures at the Guntur Railway station. So the DSPs, CI, SI, Constable and others are deployed to maintain law and order situation in Guntur.”

The Guntur Superintendent of Police further urged the protesters to protest peacefully. “Police will not object to peaceful protests. But if they damage the Government’s property and cause harm to the public, then we won’t keep quiet. We will file cases and it will affect your future. We have taken 200 suspects under preventive custody,” said the Guntur SP.

Protests have erupted across the country in opposition to the Centre's new Armed Forces recruitment model 'Agnipath'. Protests turned violent in several areas, with trains being set ablaze.

During a demonstration against the Centre's Agnipath Scheme, agitators vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station and set a train on fire. Protesters smashed train windows and set fire to a two-wheeler on the tracks as well as a few bags on a railway platform. Protests turned violent, and one person died as a result.

The Railway Protection Force also registered a case against protestors under Sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Secunderabad Railway SP Anuradha, “Around 1,500 to 3,000 people protested. They held stone-pelting also in which some police personnel got injured.” ''We will take steps to ensure no disruption to train traffic. We will take the necessary steps to prevent such situations from happening again,” she added.

Secunderabad protests' Key suspect detained

In the aftermath of the violent protests over the Agnipath scheme in Secunderabad, the Andhra Pradesh Police released a statement and said that on June 18 they detained one suspect named Subba Rao who runs Army training centres in the Palnadu district.

Rao has been nabbed by the police on suspicion that he had incited the arson at Secunderabad Railway station which took place in the wake of the Agnipath protests. According to sources, Subba Rao is the 'main conspirator' behind the agitations. He has been handed over to the Railway Police for further investigation, according to the statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI