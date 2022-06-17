Agnipath Protests: Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Haryana's Mahendragarh

The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet services and SMS services in Mahendragarh district in view of the potential law and order situation amid protests against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme. The order will be in effect till 4.30 pm on Saturday.

The agitation against the Agnipath scheme continued for the second day in Haryana. Protests erupted at Hero Honda Chowk in Mahendragar's Narnaul area on Friday. The demonstrators vandalised police barricades, which had been put on the roads, following which CrPC Section 144 was imposed, restricting the gathering of more than four persons.

"It has been brought to notice that there is a likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in district Mahendragarh by protestors, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements," the order read.

The notice said that there is a clear potential for disruption in the district and internet services could be used to spread inflammatory material and false rumours through social media and messaging services.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of TRTemporary Suspension of Telecom Service (Public Emergency and Public Safety) Rules, 2017, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services, all SMS services (only bulk SMS & excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks," read the notice.

Internet services were also suspended in Faridabad district's Ballabgarh. On Thursday, people had hit the streets in Haryana's Palwal against the recruitment scheme. The protestors torched several police vehicles and damaged several roadway buses in stone-pelting.

Agnipath scheme

Agnipath Scheme was launched by the Centre on Tuesday in an effort to bring change in the recruitment method of the Armed Forces. With the new process of enrolment of soldiers facing backlash from the opposition, the government on Thursday extended the upper age limit of Agniveers (Youth selected under the Agnipath scheme) to 23 years from 21 years.

The scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed force for a term of four years. After the completion of the term, up to 25% of the recruits will be absorbed into the regular service.