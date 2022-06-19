Agnipath Protests: 'No Place For Vandalism, Police Verification 100%,' Says Lt Gen Puri

Asserting that the Indian Army is a foundation of discipline, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, maintained that there is no place for arson and vandalism in the country. He added that every army aspirant will have to submit a certificate proving that they were not part of agitation or vandalism.

"Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. Express your anger, but there is no space for arson and vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that," Lt General Puri said in a press conference.

"And if any FIR lodged against them, they can't join...They (aspirants) will be asked to write as part of the enrollment form that they were not part of the arson, their police verification will be done," he added.

The defence ministry official further said that there is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. "All candidates will have to give a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence," he added.

'Candidates should start preparing for Agnipath'

Lt General Anil Puri also urged youngsters to start preparing for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. "The Army, Navy and Air Force are giving a time of 45 to 60 days so that you can prepare for physical," he added.

The Defence Ministry said that the Agnipath scheme has been created to enable a youthful profile of the tri-services. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society, it added.

It is pertinent to note that Agnipath is a major defence policy reform announced by the Centre to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the Armed forces. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services.