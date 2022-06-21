Agnipath Protests: NSA Ajit Doval Bats For Peaceful Protests, Says 'no Space For Vandals'

As protests continue to intensify across cities over the Centre's military recruitment initiative, the Agnipath scheme, India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval waded into the row and stated that in a democracy, peaceful protests are permissible, however, vandalism is not allowed.

Speaking to ANI over the violent agitations over Agnipath, NSA Ajit Doval said, "There are two types of protestors or opposers here. One is those who are concerned. These are those who had served and love their country. They have fear of the unknown. Anytime a change happens, anxiety and fear come along. Some veterans of ours also raised concerns. We understand them. Slowly, they are also comprehending the scheme. Meanwhile, the others are those who have no concern for national security. They want conflict in society. They would like to create anarchy."

Speaking on the ongoing protests over the scheme, NSA Doval said, "I don’t think that these people are those who are excited to serve in the armed forces. They are people who want conflict in society. They burn trains and throw stones." He went on to add that some people have a vested interest in the ongoing protests over Agnipath. "Some people are making money from the coaching centres, some people want to discredit the government. But then, it’s a democracy... Protests are permissible but vandalism cannot be allowed or justified," Ajith Doval told ANI over Agnipath protests.

Agnipath protests

Violent protests and incidents of vandalism and arson were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, with the agitators raising concerns regarding job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Agnipath scheme set the trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked roads.

With crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations and burning used tyres on tracks, the protests, fuelled by misinformation, caused anarchy in several parts of the country.

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday, June 14, announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17.5 and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, for a four-year tenure. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete their education or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.