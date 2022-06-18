Agnipath Protests: Over 30 Train Services Cancelled In East-Central Region, Check List

Misinformed protests against the Central government's new military recruitment programme - the Agnipath scheme continued on Saturday as more incidents of violence, arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were witnessed for the second consecutive day across cities like Jaunpur, Siliguri and Arrah. Railway services were disrupted across the country as protesters blocked tracks and set train coaches ablaze.

Like Friday, violent attacks on trains continued across various states. Following this, the Indian Railways on Saturday issued a circular carrying the list of train services impacted in the East- Central regions. According to the railways, over 30 trains were cancelled for the day.

List of trains cancelled: East-Central region

1. 13151- Koaa Jat Express - 18.06.22

2. 12369- Howrah Dehradun Kumbha SF Express - 18.06.22

3. 12023- Howrah Patna Jan Shatabdi Express - 18.06.22

4. 13241- Banka to Rajendranagar Intercity - 18.06.22

5. 14003- MLDT NDLS Express - 18.06.22

6. 22405- Bhagalpur - Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express - 18.06.22

7. 03363- Brwd-dos Pass Special - 18.06.2022

8. 13419- BGP-MFP Janasewa Express - 18.06.22

9. 13245- NJP-RJPB Capital Express - 18.06.22

10. 03383- Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. Memu Special - 18.06.22

11. 03208- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. - Buxar Memu Passenger Special - 18.06.22

12. 03342- DOS-BRKA Passenger Special - 18.06.22

13. 03628 Gaya - Kiul Express Special - 18.06.22

14. 03315 Kir-Spj Memu Special - 18.06.22

15. 05249 Kir-Bju Memu Pass Special - 18.06.22

16. 05223- Purnea - Saharsa Demu Express Special - 18.06.22

17. 05225- PRNA-SHC- Demu Pass - 18.06.22

18. 13235- Sahibganj - Danapur InterCity Express - 18.06.22

19. 13320- Ranchi - Dumka Intercity Express - 18.06.22

19) 18603- Ranchi - Godda Express - 18.06.22

20) 15027- HTE-GKP Maurya Express - 18.06.22

21) 13105- Sealdah - Ballia Express - 18.06.22

22) 22805- BBS- NVT Weekly SF - 18.06 2022

23) 22806- ANVT-BBS Weekly SF - 20.06.2022

24) 12334- PRRB-HWH Vibhuti Express -18/06/2022

25) 13020- SGM-HWH Bagh Express -19/062022

26) 18309- SBP – JAT Express - 18.06.2022

27) 12815- PURI-ANVT Nandan Kanan Express- 18.06.2022

28) 12801- PURI-NDLS Purushottam Express - 18.06 2022

29) 14650- ASR-JYG Saryu Yamuna Express - 18.06.22

30) 19166- DBG-ADI Sabarmati Express - 18.06.22

31) 19038- BJU-BDTS Avadh Express - 18.06.2022

32) 05517- BNKI -AY Special - 18/06/22

List of trains terminated short:

18622- HATIA-PNBE Patliputra Express - 17-06-2022 SHORT TERMINATED AT MURI.

15658- KYQ-OLI Brahmaputra Mail - 17.06.2022 S/Terminate AT BGP & EMPTY RAKE WILL RUN TO NFR.

Meanwhile, the Railways also informed that train 12558 Sapt Kranti SF Express - 17.06.22 has been diverted via NKE-BLV-GKA-RXL-SMI-MFP.

Agnipath protests

On Friday, incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were witnessed in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana. Agitations transcended to several districts in Bihar as youths protested by lying down on railway tracks and blocking roads, demanding the scrapping of the Agnipath scheme. Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them.

