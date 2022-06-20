Security has been beefed up in several states on Monday amid the call of "Bharat Bandh" given by some organisations who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services. However, currently, normal business is being carried out as a tight vigil continues in the wake of the bandh call.

In the wake of this call of Bharat Bandh and several incidents of violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, several states including Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand have tightened up their security.

#LIVE | Normal life continues in Siliguri, amid call for Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme



Public transport, including school buses, plying on the roads; Government offices remain open. Security personnel deployed in wake of the bandh callhttps://t.co/RkSYNLBMKh pic.twitter.com/1tBp6DZpfd — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2022

On Sunday, the Punjab police were directed to be on alert in view of possible Bharat Bandh on June 20, while instructions are given to beef up security near big military coaching institutes in the state. Notably, the police force has been deployed on the road to ensure no anti-social elements ruin the law and order situation while internet services have been suspended in some districts. This comes after following the incident of violence where some miscreants vandalised the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday.

'Videography of anti-social elements will be done during bandh': Haryana Police

In Haryana on the other hand, security measures are also being taken amid the protests and call for a bandh as section 144 has been imposed in the state. Faridabad police in Haryana have already tightened the security and said that no one will be allowed to take the law in hand. "Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer or station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand," Faridabad police spokesperson said according to ANI.

#BREAKING | Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath day after armed forces say no rollback of scheme: Calm prevails across India amid vigil; Section 144 imposed in Haryana



Tune in to watch reports - https://t.co/13gtckDdiX pic.twitter.com/p3mNaA1bm1 — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2022

West Bengal police have been directed to be on alert to avoid any law and order situation in the state. The Howrah Police Commissioner asserted that strong police arrangements have been made in the area, adding further, "We are coordinating with railway police."

Section 144 in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar

Amid the call of Bharat Bandh over the Agnipath scheme, the UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in activities that disrupt law and order. It is pertinent to mention that more than 200 have been reportedly arrested after the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida saw violent protests last week against the new recruitment scheme for defence services.

Whereas several trains have been cancelled in Bihar and the routes of many have been changed amid the ongoing protests. Seven trains originating from various cities of Bihar and West Bengal have been cancelled while 10 other trains originating from both the states have been rescheduled on June 20, informed Eastern Railways.

In Jharkhand, all the government schools will remain closed on Monday as a precautionary measure. . "In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," Jharkhand Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma said. Whereas in Madhya Pradesh, police have been put on alert and extra police forces have been deployed in the areas where the state shares a border with UP.

Security also has been beefed up in the national capital and Kerala to thwart any anti-social activities in the name of Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme.