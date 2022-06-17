Agnipath Protests: Uttar Pradesh ADG Says 'mobs Were Provoked', Warns Of Police Action

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar on Friday responded to the nationwide agitation against the Centre's Agnipath Scheme and stated that protesters are being provoked by a few organisations. He informed that the police forces are deployed across the city and claimed that the situation is under control now. The UP ADG also added that with the help of Army personnel and public representatives, the administration is trying to educate the youth regarding the benefits of the Agnipath scheme. UP ADG's remarks came amidst the widespread misinformed and aggressive protests across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program.

"Some protestors have expressed outrage and created chaos against the Agnipath scheme which has been implemented by the Government of India. Protestors should not resort to violence. There have been reports of protests across 17 places in the states, out of which arson took place in 2 places that are Ballia and Aligarh. We have received some intelligence input that some organisations are trying to provoke the protesting mob against this issue, police will take further action on this," UP ADG Prashant Kumar said.

UP ADG further added, "In relation to this violence, police, Army personnel, public representatives and other government departments are trying to take the protesters into their confidence and trying to educate them regarding the advantages of this new scheme. They are being told that in the coming time, under this scheme, they will be more secure. They will get preference in more jobs and those who work under this scheme will avail of multiple opportunities going to any other place. More job opportunities will be provided".

Protests & Arson across States Over Agnipath Scheme

Despite the government allaying all fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, widespread misinformed and aggressive protests were witnessed across states on Friday, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

Many Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, lack of pension provisions and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible. The protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years.

Features of Agnipath recruitment scheme

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in all the cadre - Army, Air force, Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakhs and will be provided skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

