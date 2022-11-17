Agnipath Recruitment Rally For Seven Districts Begins In Kerala's Kollam Today

Kerala's first recruitment rally of Agnipath began in the seven districts at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Kollam. The rally was officially inaugurated by District Collector Afsana Perween and graced by the presence of District Police Commissioner Brigadier AS Valimber, DDG Army Recruitment, Bengaluru Zone. The rally is being conducted in the seven districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for the interested candidates and will culminate on November 24.

25,367 people have enrolled from Kerala's seven districts

It has been learned that as many as 25,367 people have registered for the recruitment process. They will go through extensive physical fitness tests and those who clear this will then go ahead for the medical tests.

The government on June 14, 2022, introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme for India's armed forces. Under this scheme, the selected candidates will be addressed as 'Agniveers' who will be enrolled under their respective services for four years, and even after that, they will be allowed to work as volunteers.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme is being planned and implemented by the Defence Department of India. The pan-India recruitment scheme launched by the Defence Ministry aims to recruit more and more youngsters. According to the official report, Agniveers will also get an impressive salary called as 'Seva Nidhi' package. The selected candidates will also be entitled to medals, awards, and insurance coverage like the regular cadre of soldiers, airmen, and sailors. After the completion of four years, only 25 per cent of the troops will be retained for further service, and they will be selected on the basis of their willingness and medical fitness. Through this recruitment, nearly 50,000 people will be selected, and the recruitment procedure will go up by 5,000 every year.

Meanwhile, after Kerala's Agnipath recruitment rally ends in seven districts, the Army recruitment for Nursing Assistants and Religious Teachers for interested candidates is slated to begin from November 26 to 29 at the same venue in Kollam. Around 11,500 candidates are expected to take part in this category as well. The last physical test for the rally is scheduled for November 28, and also the last medical examinations will be held on November 29, 2022.