Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Indian Army & Navy Begin Recruitment Processes Of Agniveers

The Indian Army and the Indian Navy have started the registration for recruitment of Agniveers under the much talked about Agnipath scheme, informed the Union Defence Ministry on Friday. It is worth mentioning that the Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

Agnipath Recruitment: here are the steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "APPLY ONLINE".

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered to generate log in credentials.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials, fill the form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the form and take its printout for future use.

All about Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Violence over Agnipath

However, violent protests were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, with the protestors expressing concerns about job security and pension. Angry mob protesting against the Centre's Agnipath yojana set trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked roads. Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. The Defence Ministry also cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.