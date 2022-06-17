Agnipath Row: BJP Backs Centre's Army Recruitment Scheme; Pans Oppn For 'misleading' Youth

As protests flared across the country against the Centre's new short-term recruitment scheme - 'Agnipath' which aims to resume the recruitment of young soldiers in the armed forces, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have come forward welcoming the scheme, further claiming that it is beneficial for the youth.

On the other hand, while people have been taking to the streets across cities, agitating against the new policies incorporated in the scheme, the BJP has hit out at the opposition for instigating the youth and for opposing the initiatives meant for the development of the people.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Agnipath scheme 'golden foundation'

Taking to Twitter to voice support for the Agnipath scheme, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urged the youth in the country to not get "misled" by any forces, asserting that the scheme is a "golden foundation" that will provide a new dimension to their lives. Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi further stated that the "Agniveers" recruited through the scheme will remain to be an invaluable treasure of the country and that his government will continue to give preferences to Agniveers in police jobs and other services.

"Young friends, the 'Agnipath Scheme' will give a new dimension to your life as well as give a golden foundation to the future. Don't be deceived. Our 'Agniveers', determined to serve Mother Bharati, will be an invaluable asset to the nation and the UP government will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services. Jai Hind", CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

युवा साथियो,



'अग्निपथ योजना' आपके जीवन को नए आयाम प्रदान करने के साथ ही भविष्य को स्वर्णिम आधार देगी। आप किसी बहकावे में न आएं।



माँ भारती की सेवा हेतु संकल्पित हमारे 'अग्निवीर' राष्ट्र की अमूल्य निधि होंगे व @UPGovt अग्निवीरों को पुलिस व अन्य सेवाओं में वरीयता देगी।



जय हिंद — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 16, 2022

'Opposition only knows how to protest': Union Min Kaushal Kishore

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Kaushal Kishore also lashed out at the opposition for its constant resistance to the scheme. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader lauded the 'Agnipath' scheme, stating that it is very significant and will prove to be very good and beneficial.

"The scheme will bring new employment opportunities for the youth", he added.

Hitting out at the opposition, he further added that the opposition just knows how to protest and is trying to create a conspiracy over this scheme by intentionally protesting.

Protests over Agnipath scheme

Notably, the recent developments came in the wake of the Centre's new military recruitment scheme which aims to recruit soldiers for a short span of four years. However, this did not go well with the people aspiring to apply for the next recruitment. Massive protests were witnessed across the country in states with violent demonstrations and vandalism.

Following the chaos over the scheme, the Centre, in a late-night decision, also announced a "one-time" waiver for the upper-age limit from 21 to 23, but in vain.

