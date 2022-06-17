After it was learnt that a 1999 Kargil report hinted at requirement for the Agnipath model, Kargil hero, Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, on Friday, hailed the Agnipath scheme, stating that a mixture of both young and senior officers will be a strength for the Indian Army.

Speaking to Republic, the Captain Yogendra Singh said, "Not just India, but the entire world knows that youngsters are the face of victory. We sometimes fight battles at high altitudes, and in such situations, we need youngsters. Only youth can change the course of action in a battle. When I was in the Kargil War, I remember when there was no oxygen, it was the youngsters who were victorious even in a situation like that. Energy is important for the Army."

"The mixture of both the young officers and the senior officers becomes a strength for the army. The Agnipath scheme is truly a game-changer for this country. The government, however, has to assure that after four years, the youngsters will be included in the paramilitary forces," Captain Yogendra Yadav added.

This comes at a time when widespread aggressive protests were witnessed across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains and stone-pelting were reported in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

'Protesters misinformed,' says Indian Army Chief

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande lauded the Agnipath scheme and said that the Armed Forces were eager for its rollout. General Pande said that the youth were misinformed. “The youth don't have the complete information yet. They haven't fully understood the contents and implications of the scheme. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed,” the Army chief told ANI.

“Our units and formations are ready to embrace this change. They are prepared and extremely keen on the Agnipath scheme. Our effort will be to spread awareness about it to the last soldier at the earliest,” the Army chief added.

The Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, upto 25% would be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.