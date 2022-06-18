Agnipath Scheme: Amid Raging Protests, Yuva Kendra Sangathan Set To Run Awareness Campaign

As protests rage across states over the Agnipath scheme, National Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) will mobilise grassroot workers and use social media platforms to highlight the features of the Agnipath scheme among youths in the age group of 17.5 to 21.

In a statement, the organisation informed that it will be on a mission mode to spread information about the salient features of the scheme amongst the youth. A virtual meeting in this regard was held on June 16 by the Secretary of Youth Affairs Sanjay Kumar with the regional directors, state directors, deputy directors and district youth officers of NYKS to discuss the contours of the programme to reach out to the youth.

Major characteristics of the Agnipath scheme earmarked

During the meeting, important points of the Agnipath scheme and the potential benefits were underlined. With an intention to bring the widest coverage in reaching out to as many youths as possible, it was emphasised that not only the field officials of NYKS but also the youngsters belonging to youth clubs and other similar organisations will be roped in to disseminate information about this transformational scheme, especially among the youth aged between 17.5 and 21 years, the catchment age group of the scheme or the potential applicants.

Extensive use of social media is also planned, wherein apart from mobilising personal and peer contacts, bulk messaging through Telephone/Whatsapp and usage of social media platforms, door-to-door contact and platforms used for the NYKS programmes will also be leveraged.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Centre said that youngsters in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years would be hired for a four-year tenure under the 'Agnipath' scheme. After completing their term, 25% of the recruits, knowns as 'Agniveers', will be absorbed for regular service.

Taking cognisance of the fact that recruitment in the Armed forces was affected in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme from 21 to 23 years for 2022 amid widespread demonstrations against the new model for enrollment of soldiers.

Protests against scheme wreaks havoc across India

Widespread agitation has been reported from as many as 10 states against the Agnipath scheme, with massive vandalising of public property and rail, and road blockages carried out by mobs. The Centre responded by raising the upper age limit of the scheme from 21 to 23 years given that the recruits have been preparing to attend the examinations but had to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic waned. However, protests continued even on the third day after the scheme was announced on June 14.

