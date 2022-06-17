Agnipath Scheme: Army To Begin Formal Recruitment Process In Two Days, Say Officials

The Indian Army will formally start the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme within two days by issuing an initial notification for the enrollment, senior military officials said on June 17.

After issuing the initial notification, the details of the induction process such as total vacancies, test schedules and location of recruitment rallies will be shared by various agencies and establishments of the Army, the military officials told PTI.

The officials said that the Army is likely to start the training of recruits under the Agnipath programme by December. The Agniveers are likely to be deployed under operational and non-operational roles by June 2023.

Praising the government's decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years for 'Agnipath' recruitment in 2022, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said that it will provide an opportunity to the young people preparing to join the Armed forces but could not do so due to the COVID pandemic in the last two years.

"We call upon our youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers," General Pande said.

Unveiling the scheme on June 14, the Centre said that youths aged between 17.5 years and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year term while 25% of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

Army Vice Chief asserts 'opportunities abound' for Agniveers after 4 years

In conversation with Republic TV, Army vice chief Lieutenant General BS Raju said that there are multiple opportunities for Agniveers after completing their four-year service.

He stated that benefits include priority in government jobs and a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which could be used for pursuing further studies or setting up a business.

"The point is this scheme has been framed after a lot of thinking. The Agniveer after he steps into the society after four years will have a plethora of opportunities to work, study or become an entrepreneur," said Lt Gen Raju.

Image: ANI