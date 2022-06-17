Agnipath Scheme: Army Vice Chief Asserts 'opportunities Abound' For Agniveers After 4 Yrs

There are multiple opportunities for the Agniveers after completing four years in service, assured Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju amid the protests against the Armed Forced recruitment scheme due to misinformation. The Lt Gen stated that the benefits include priority in government jobs and a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which can be used for setting up a business, and pursuing further studies.

The Education Ministry has also announced, that a 10th pass Agniveer, after four years of service, will be given a Class 12 certificate. Highlighting this point, the Vice Chief of Army Staff, while speaking exclusively with Republic TV, added, "Additionally his skill levels will also get enhanced. The point is this scheme has been framed after a lot of thinking. The Agniveer after he steps into the society after four years will have a plethora of opportunities to work, study or become an entrepreneur."

'Enough opportunities available after a 4-year stint as Agniveer'

Lt Gen BS Raju also advised the aspirants to not worry about the employability opportunities after four years of undergoing the Agniveer scheme and suggested, "For the time being, please start preparing for the upcoming recruitment that is to begin soon. I am confident after you complete the Agniveer stint, you will be employable both in the public and private sector."

When asked about his final message to the youth of the country, he said, "Please begin your preparations for the physical health and written examinations to be held soon for becoming Agniveers."

'Agnipath is one of the most transformational schemes in history': Navy Chief

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday, while speaking exclusively to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, said the Agnipath scheme will prove to be one of the most transformational schemes to serve the nation. The Navy Chief said that it will build national ethos amongst the youth and fulfill the aim of reducing the average age profile of the Armed Forces personnel.

When asked about the effectiveness of the scheme to develop soldiers who will be battle-ready, the Navy Chief said, "In that sense, I must tell you that there is no major change from what is happening today, the recruit who joins today undergoes training for 22 weeks, thereafter, he does a professional training for another four months or so, and then he continues to serve the Indian Army and the Air Force, and his next course happens only after 5-6 years."