Agnipath Scheme: Bihar Dy CM Reacts To Protests, Urges Aspirants To 'understand Aspects'

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the youth has either completely not understood the Agnipath scheme or are either confused about it amid protests against the new central recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. In some places in the state, the protests – by Armed Forces aspirants who were unhappy about the four-year duration, age bracket and other factors of the scheme – even turned violent. The Deputy CM requested the students to take back their protest and attempt to understand the project's positive aspects as both state and the central governments are serious about its induction.

Central government's 'Agnipath scheme' faces political backlash

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has criticised the scheme of the Central government, claiming that the youth is angry with Agnipath as they want to dedicate their whole life to the Army and not just 4 years. He further added, "Army is the pride of our country, our youth want to give their whole life to the country, don't keep their dreams tied to 4 years."

BJP MP Varun Gandhi who has time and again criticised his own saffron party, especially during the farm laws protest, has also criticised BJP on the Agnipath scheme. Writing a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Varun Gandhi claimed that the younger generation had expressed to him their concerns and scepticism regarding the radical changes to the selection process for soldiers, which also included a proposal that 75% of recruits under the programme would be required to leave the military after four years of service without receiving a pension.

Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. 'Agniveers' will be employed for four years and rigorous military training will be provided to them. The age eligibility of the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years. The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which could go up to Rs 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, up to 25% would be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which will be exempt from Income Tax.