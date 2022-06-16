Agnipath Scheme: Centre Announces One-time Waiver, Increases Upper Age Limit From 21 To 23

Cognizant of the fact that it had not been possible to undertake the recruitment in forces during the last two years, the Central government announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre has increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years. The lower age limit is set at 17.5 years.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, India unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' for the recruitment of 45,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveer'. Both men and women are eligible to be 'Agniveers'.

"The recruitments will begin within the next 90 days, and the first batch will be ready by July 2023," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, having announced the scheme, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it. “The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces,” Singh said.

Govt debunks 'myths' with 'facts'

With opposition parties raising questions on Agnipath, the government debunked the myths about the scheme with facts. The BJP-led Central government averred that extensive consultations were held for its formulation and benefits were listed for the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces and the youth.

The government said that it is being spread that Agniveers, those recruited as part of the Agnipath scheme, will have an insecure future but the fact is that the ones aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme. The ones who desire to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course for further studies, whereas the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Taking up the myth that the opportunities of the youth will decrease with the Agnipath scheme, the government countered, assuring that they will actually increase. It said that in the coming years, the recruitment for Agniveers in the armed forces will be around three times the current recruitment.

Coming to another myth which prevailed that the Agnipath scheme will harm the effectiveness of the armed forces, the government said, "but the truth is that such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence, is already tested out and has been considered 'best practice' for the youthful and agile army.