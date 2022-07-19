Agnipath Scheme: Delhi HC To Hear Pleas Challenging Recruitment Programme On July 20

In a major development pertaining to objectons raised against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the Delhi High Court is set to hear petitions challenging the military recruitment programme on July 20. This comes after the Supreme Court had transferred the pleas challenging the Agnipath Scheme at other courts to the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court had observed that as similar petitions contesting the Agnipath Scheme are pending in numerous other High Courts, those High Courts concerned should either provide petitioners with the option of having their petitions transferred to the Delhi High Court or to keep their petitions pending with liberty to petitioners to intervene in the Delhi High Court hearing.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a 22-year-old man against the Agnipath scheme, along with a few other similar petitions, have been listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on July 20.

The 22-year-old man, Rahul, from the state of Haryana, in his plea, stated that since the Army, Navy and the Air Force had issued several advertisements in 2020 and 2021 for recruitment to various posts, lakhs of applicants like him applied and appeared for the initial phase of the recruitment process; but with the abrupt introduction of the Agnipath Scheme, the examinations for the posts were cancelled. This, Rahul said in his PIL, caused a grave shock and immense pain to the candidates who had already cleared the physical and medical examinations and also violated the fundamental rights of the applicants under Articles 14,19 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Protests against Centre's Agnipath scheme

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. The move is being touted as a major defence policy reform, Noably, 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years as a one-time exemption. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.