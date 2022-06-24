Agnipath Scheme: Farmer Unions SKM, BKU To Launch Nationwide Demonstrations Today

Farmers union Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to launch a nationwide agitation against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme today, June 24.

The Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces is "not in favour of the youth" and should be rolled back, a leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said on Wednesday. The farmers' collective has called for protests on Friday at its district and tehsil headquarters across the country.

SKM had previously spearheaded year-long demonstrations against the contentious farm laws, that were later scrapped by the government. Making the announcement on Monday, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait appealed to mobilise youth, organizations and parties to join the anti-Agnipath protest.

Meanwhile, SKM leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that an open memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind will be submitted at the district headquarters across the country after today's protest. "In the memorandum, we will appeal to the President to roll back the Agnipath scheme," he said.

Kohar also noted that the SKM supports army aspirants protesting against the Agnipath scheme and appealed to them to protest peacefully.

Agnipath protests

Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests after the announcement of the new initiative that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain only 25% of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years, following protests.

On Tuesday, the three military services said that the Agnipath scheme will not entail any change in the existing system of recruitment of soldiers and will not at all impact their combat capabilities and operational readiness.

At a media briefing, the additional secretary in the defence ministry's department of military affairs, Lt Gen Anil Puri addressed various issues raised about the new scheme, asserting it has not been brought to "right-size" the armed forces but to lower their age profile and enhance their overall capability.

(With inputs from agency)