Agnipath Scheme: Indian Navy Sees Registration Of 10,000 Women; Training At INS Chilka

The Indian Navy started the registration of the candidates under the Agnipath Scheme on Friday. As of Sunday, in an overwhelming response, almost 10,000 female candidates have already registered themselves under the scheme. The Agnipath scheme is gender-neutral for the Indian Navy and necessary facilities will be provided with regards to the training of the women sailors who would be inducted. The Indian Navy is set to open up the online recruitment process from July 15 to July 30.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, a Navy officer stated, "The Agnipath Scheme in the Navy will be gender-neutral."

While mentioning the same, the official claimed how there couldn't be a better time to induct women sailors. It is also pertinent to note here that this is the first time that the Indian Navy would be allowing women to be recruited as sailors, who would also go on to be deployed on warships as per operational requirements.

Where will the training be held?

INS Chilka in Odisha has been selected by the Indian Navy as venue where the Agniveers will be trained before they go on to assume their roles. INS Chilka, which stands out as a premier training establishment, will also have complete facilities to train the women officers.

As mentioned above, the registration of women under the scheme crossed the 10,000 mark. However, the Navy is yet to decide how many women would actually get finalised among the 3000 naval Agniveers who would be inducted for the year 2022.

Since 1990, the Armed Forces have been inducting women into the forces, however, this was only limited to the officer ranks. This process was further revised in 2019-20 when for the first time in Indian history the Army also decided to introduce women into the forces for field roles. And now, almost 100 female jawans serve under the Corps Of Military Police (CMP).

The Agnipath scheme

After nationwide protests and all the tension, the Agnipath scheme's success is finally surfacing on paper. The Indian Air Force (IAF) saw more than 1.83 lakh applications and that too under 6 days of the registration process. For the Navy too, the response has been great and the numbers keep adding.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of the three service chiefs on June 14 had already provided relief to the age bracket and the upper limit was fixed at 23 for 2022. The total number of agniveers who would be inducted this year is 46,000,

Image Credit - PTI