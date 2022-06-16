Agnipath Scheme: Myths & Facts Of Indian Armed Forces' New Recruitment Program Here

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services. The Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the new defence recruitment reform, which will come into effect immediately, and the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

Agnipath scheme

Around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually under the new Agnipath scheme, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue under permanent commission for another 15 years. For the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country, the move will make the permanent force levels much leaner.

Myths and Facts on Agnipath Program

The scheme will offer a financial package and bank loan scheme for those wishing to be entrepreneurs. While those willing to study further will be given a 12-class equivalent certificate and a bridging course for further studies. And candidates wishing to obtain jobs will be given priority in CAPFs and State Police.

Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

As per sources, it is a myth that opportunities for youth will decrease as a result of Agnipath. In fact, opportunities for youth to serve in the armed forces will rather increase. In the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple of the current recruitment in armed forces.

It is to be noted that no change is being done to the Regimental system. In fact, it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting the cohesiveness of the unit.

Top sources also said there is no way the scheme will harm the effectiveness of the Armed Forces. Such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence is already tested out and considered best practice for the youthful and agile army. It is learned that the numbers of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3% of the armed forces. Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the Army after four years. Hence Army will get tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks.

It is also a myth that 21-year-olds are immature and unreliable for the Army. Most armies across the world depend upon their youth. At no point in time will there be more youngsters than experienced people. The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50%-50%, slowly in the very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks.

The Defense forces also denied the remark that Agniveers will be a danger to society & join terrorists and mentioned that this is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces. Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives. Even now thousands retire from the armed forces retire with skills etc. but there have not been any instances of them joining anti-national forces.

(Image: PTI)