Agnipath Scheme: NCC Cadet Welcomes Initiative; 'can Fulfil Dream Of Donning Uniform'

Despite the government allaying all fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, violent protests, fuelled by misinformation, are being witnessed across states. Amid these protests, an NCC Air Wing Senior Division cadet came out in support of the newly launched Central scheme informing how Agnipath will give more opportunities to India's youth who want to join the country's armed forces. The young NCC cadet said that the government's new scheme will inculcate values like discipline, unity and patriotism among those who enrol and become an Agniveer.

"With the government launching the Agnipath scheme more people will be able to enlist and fulfil their dream of donning the uniform, leading to a greater sense of discipline unity and patriotism amongst the populace," the NCC cadet said, adding that he hopes to join the army through the Agnipath scheme and become an Agniveer himself to fulfil his dream of serving the country.

Center increases upper age limit for Agnipath Scheme

Amid the protests, the BJP-led Central government increased the upper age limit for Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years. This is a one-time waiver applicable only for this year. The decision to increase the upper age limit came to help the students who were affected by the COVID-19 in the last 2 years.

Lauding the decision, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said, "The decision to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the pandemic, we're preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions.”

Agnipath scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. 'Agniveers' will be employed for four years and rigorous military training will be provided to them. The age eligibility of the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years for this year). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which could go up to Rs 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, up to 25% would be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which will be exempt from Income Tax.